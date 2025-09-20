U.S. Advances to Billie Jean King Cup Final Against Italy

The United States is poised to secure a record-extending 19th title in the Billie Jean King Cup, following a decisive 2-0 win against Britain in the semi-final match on Saturday.

Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro were instrumental in the victory, which now pits the U.S. against reigning champions Italy in the final. Pegula clinched victory over Katie Boulter after a tense match, marking her first time in the Cup's final.

Emma Navarro contributed earlier with a comeback win over Sonay Kartal, driven by strong support from her teammates and the home crowd at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena. As the U.S. eyes its first victory in the competition since 2017, they prepare for a challenging showdown with Italy, who is eager to defend their title.