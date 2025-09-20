Shubman Gill's Struggle: Battling Spin Ahead of Pakistan Clash

Shubman Gill's dedication to practice was showcased when he opted for a net session while most of his Indian teammates prioritized rest ahead of the crucial Pakistan clash.

Gill, who has only scored 35 runs in three games during the Asia Cup, faces significant challenges against spin bowlers. His discomfort was evident during a practice session where friend Abhishek Sharma and throwdown specialists attempted to help him refine his techniques.

Despite the effort, Gill's performance remained unconvincing with visible struggles against spin. As the vice-captain, his confidence against spin bowling is crucial, especially with the upcoming match against Pakistan posing a potential early test for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)