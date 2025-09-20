Shubman Gill's Struggle: Battling Spin Ahead of Pakistan Clash
Despite an optional net session ahead of the Pakistan clash, Shubman Gill chose to practice. He has struggled against spin in the Asia Cup, falling short of expectations. With help from a friend, Gill worked hard to improve, but the session revealed ongoing issues and a lack of confidence.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Shubman Gill's dedication to practice was showcased when he opted for a net session while most of his Indian teammates prioritized rest ahead of the crucial Pakistan clash.
Gill, who has only scored 35 runs in three games during the Asia Cup, faces significant challenges against spin bowlers. His discomfort was evident during a practice session where friend Abhishek Sharma and throwdown specialists attempted to help him refine his techniques.
Despite the effort, Gill's performance remained unconvincing with visible struggles against spin. As the vice-captain, his confidence against spin bowling is crucial, especially with the upcoming match against Pakistan posing a potential early test for India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dhruv Jurel: From Agra to International Acclaim in Indian Cricket
Apollo Tyres Steps Up as Indian Cricket Team's New Jersey Sponsor
A Cricketer's Journey: The Making of Abhishek Sharma
Apollo Tyres Steps Up as Indian Cricket's New Jersey Sponsor
Apollo Tyres Takes the Helm as Indian Cricket's New Lead Sponsor