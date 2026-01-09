ISPL: A Grassroot Revolution in Indian Cricket

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), hailed by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as a 'great platform for players,' has kicked off its third season. With eight celebrity-owned teams and a massive Rs 5.92 crore prize pool, the tournament promises to unveil promising cricket talent from across the nation.

Running until February 6, the tournament features 44 matches, where teams like Majhi Mumbai and Tiigers of Kolkata vie for supremacy. Tendulkar, a core committee member, emphasizes ISPL's role in providing a stage for players to showcase their skills and ignite a passion for sports.

ISPL has caught the eyes of notable figures, including Commissioner Suraj Samat, who praises the celebrity involvement as a vital boost to its success. The league not only highlights young talent but also promotes a broader sports culture in India, transforming the nation into a 'sports-playing' nation.

