Patna Pirates' Thrilling Comeback Shatters Dabang Delhi's Winning Streak

Patna Pirates staged a brilliant comeback to defeat Dabang Delhi K.C. 33-30 in the Pro Kabaddi League, ending Delhi's winning streak. Ankit Rana, with 12 raid points, led the charge, while skipper Ankit Jaglan's defence was instrumental in securing the win during a sensational final quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:45 IST
A visual from the match (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patna Pirates showcased a remarkable fourth-quarter performance to secure a thrilling victory over Dabang Delhi K.C., triumphing 33-30 in their Pro Kabaddi League clash at Jaipur's SMS Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Substitute Ankit Rana was pivotal, contributing 12 raid points that overturned the fortunes for last season's champions, Dabang Delhi K.C., who seemed on course for another win. Initially, the Delhi side appeared poised, with Neeraj Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar executing strategic raids and establishing an early lead. Despite Delhi's efficient defense, led by Fazel Atrachali and Saurabh Nandal, the Pirates maintained pressure through timely raids by Ayan and Sudhakar, supported by solid defensive efforts from Navdeep and Ankit.

Delhi sustained control up until halftime, exploiting a 'Super Tackle' and enforcing an 'ALL OUT' on the Pirates for a 19-10 lead. However, the Pirates rallied post-break with coordinated efforts from Ayan and Ankit Rana, applying pressure back on Delhi. Critical tackles by captain Ankit Jaglan secured decisive momentum shifts that the Pirates capitalized on in the final quarter. Ankit Rana's raid blitz, including a match-changing 'ALL OUT', and Jaglan's sturdy defensive plays overturned Dabang's lead. The Pirates amassed an impressive 16 points against Delhi's five in the closing 10 minutes, securing the remarkable comeback and breaking Delhi's winning stride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

