Bangladesh Triumphs Over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Thriller
Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in an Asia Cup Super 4 match, thanks to half-centuries by Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy. Despite an unbeaten 64 from Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka, Bangladesh chased the target of 169 in 19.5 overs, with notable performances from Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:45 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a gripping encounter at the Asia Cup Super 4, Bangladesh secured a four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, bolstered by remarkable performances from Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy.
Sri Lanka posted a competitive score of 168/7, anchored by skipper Dasun Shanaka's unbeaten 64. Despite his efforts, the standout bowling from Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan restricted further damage.
Bangladesh, displaying determination and skill, chased down the target in 19.5 overs. Hassan's 61 and Hridoy's quick 58 played pivotal roles in the win, overshadowing Sri Lanka's bowling efforts, led by Wanindu Hasaranga and Shanaka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement