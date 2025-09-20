Bangladesh Triumphs Over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Thriller

In a gripping encounter at the Asia Cup Super 4, Bangladesh secured a four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, bolstered by remarkable performances from Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy.

Sri Lanka posted a competitive score of 168/7, anchored by skipper Dasun Shanaka's unbeaten 64. Despite his efforts, the standout bowling from Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan restricted further damage.

Bangladesh, displaying determination and skill, chased down the target in 19.5 overs. Hassan's 61 and Hridoy's quick 58 played pivotal roles in the win, overshadowing Sri Lanka's bowling efforts, led by Wanindu Hasaranga and Shanaka.

(With inputs from agencies.)