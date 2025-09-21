High Noon Heat: Rome Derby Moves to Lunchtime Amid Security Concerns

The Rome derby will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday in an effort to curb fan violence, after a previous match was likened to 'urban warfare,' resulting in injuries to 24 police officers in April.

As temperatures at Stadio Olimpico are expected to soar past 30°C, Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri expressed concerns that the heat could adversely affect the game's tempo. Adding to the challenge is the presence of hardcore 'ultra' fan groups from across Europe.

This precautionary timing comes as both Lazio and Roma have experienced a turbulent start to their Serie A season. Fan safety and game dynamics now make this upcoming derby one to watch, with thousands of police expected to be deployed to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)