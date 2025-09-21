Left Menu

High Noon Heat: Rome Derby Moves to Lunchtime Amid Security Concerns

The Rome derby, set for Sunday afternoon, will start at 12:30 p.m. to discourage fan violence following previous aggressive clashes. With temperatures expected to exceed 30°C, concerns arise about the game's pace and fan safety. Both Lazio and Roma have struggled this season, adding tension to the anticipated match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 21-09-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 00:27 IST
High Noon Heat: Rome Derby Moves to Lunchtime Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Rome derby will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday in an effort to curb fan violence, after a previous match was likened to 'urban warfare,' resulting in injuries to 24 police officers in April.

As temperatures at Stadio Olimpico are expected to soar past 30°C, Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri expressed concerns that the heat could adversely affect the game's tempo. Adding to the challenge is the presence of hardcore 'ultra' fan groups from across Europe.

This precautionary timing comes as both Lazio and Roma have experienced a turbulent start to their Serie A season. Fan safety and game dynamics now make this upcoming derby one to watch, with thousands of police expected to be deployed to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India
2
Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

 India
3
Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

 India
4
Trump Appoints Lindsey Halligan Amidst Political Pressure

Trump Appoints Lindsey Halligan Amidst Political Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025