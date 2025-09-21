Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: Winners Shine at Divyam Cricket Awards for Disabled Cricketers

The inaugural Divyam Cricket Awards honoured the remarkable achievements of disabled cricketers in India. Among the prestigious accolades, Ravindra Patil received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Rajesh Kannur was named Player of the Year. The event highlighted key contributions from across the country, including standout performances and special recognitions.

The inaugural Divyam Cricket Awards, designed to honor the remarkable achievements of disabled cricketers across India, bestowed its first Lifetime Achievement Award upon Mumbai's veteran Ravindra Patil. Karnataka's Rajesh Kannur was duly recognized as Player of the Year at the event.

Organized by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) in collaboration with the Rajasthan Disabled Cricket Association, the ceremony featured numerous accolades for talented players and contributors. Vidarbha's Gurudas Raut secured the Special Contribution Award, while Mumbai's Vikrant Keni won the Players' Choice Award, reflecting his popularity among peers.

Awardees also included Rajasthan's Surendra Khorwal as Best Amazing Player and Gujarat's Adil Nansola as Rising Star of the Year. The event recognized Jammu and Kashmir as National Best Team, while Chhattisgarh Disabled Cricket Association was named Best Association of the Year. The occasion set the stage for Jaipur to host the upcoming India–England Mix Disability Cricket Series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

