Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship Celebrates 30th Anniversary
The 30th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship is set to commence at the DLTA Complex with previous winners Vishnu Vardhan and VM Ranjeet participating. Qualifying rounds will begin on September 27, leading to the senior and age group events. The championship is recognized for supporting Indian tennis talent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The prestigious 30th edition of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship is all set to commence on September 29 at the DLTA Complex. This year, past champions Vishnu Vardhan and VM Ranjeet are among the competitors.
Qualifying rounds for both men's and women's categories will kick off on September 27, with the age group events (U18, U16, U14) scheduled post the senior competitions.
Ajay S Shriram, Chairman & Managing Director of DCM Shriram Ltd, which sponsors the event, highlighted the tournament's commitment to fostering homegrown talent and helping them transition from national to international levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement