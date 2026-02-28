Stalemate in U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Sparks Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his disappointment on Friday regarding stagnant negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program, amid a significant American military presence in the region hinting at possible strikes against the Islamic Republic. Trump has been ramping up diplomatic and military pressure on Iran following a crackdown on protesters, as he attempts to compel the country's leadership to abandon nuclear ambitions and activities deemed destabilizing by Washington.

During a Friday event in Corpus Christi, Texas, Trump declared dissatisfaction with the talks, which ended without resolution in Geneva on Thursday. Despite significant progress reported by Omani mediator Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, a mutual agreement remains elusive, with Trump stressing Iran's reluctance to renounce nuclear weapons as a key sticking point.

The U.S. had participated in airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, aligning with Israel's earlier military campaigns. As diplomatic efforts continue, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized Iran for wrongful detentions. Internal discussions revolve around strategic responses, highlighting both military readiness and diplomatic avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)