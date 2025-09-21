Cole Hocker's Redemption: A 5,000m Triumph

On a thrilling Sunday, American runner Cole Hocker seized his first world title by winning the 5,000m at the world championships. This victory followed closely on the heels of his disqualification from the 1,500m event just days prior. Hocker crossed the finish line with a time of 12 minutes 58.30 seconds, a redemption after his earlier setback due to a disqualification for barging through rivals.

Isaac Kimeli of Belgium claimed the silver in 12:58.78, while French runner Jimmy Gressier took bronze, adding to his previous gold medal from the 10,000m event in Tokyo. This marked the first time since 1993 that no African athletes medaled in this event category, despite Kimeli's Kenyan heritage.

Norwegian defending champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, dealing with an Achilles injury, briefly led but ended in 10th place. Throughout the race, Hocker maintained strategic pacing and powered through to victory in the final 40 meters, overtaking Kimeli to clinch the win. The event saw no Ethiopian medalists, a rare occurrence in distance running championships.

