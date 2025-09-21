Marlen Reusser's Triumphant Return: Clinches Gold at World Championships

Switzerland's Marlen Reusser achieved a landmark victory at the Cycling Road World Championships in Kigali by winning the women's individual time trial. Her time of 43:09.34 over the 31.2km course was 51.89 seconds faster than the nearest competitor, highlighting her dominance.

This win marks Reusser's first World Championship gold in the event after previous podium finishes in 2020 and 2021. Overcoming personal challenges such as illness and burnout earlier this year, Reusser's performance was particularly impressive given the high-altitude conditions.

Her rivals, Anna van der Breggen and Demi Vollering, both from the Netherlands, took silver and bronze respectively. Reusser's victory stands as a testament to her resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)