Left Menu

Marlen Reusser's Triumphant Return: Clinches Gold at World Championships

Marlen Reusser clinched gold at the Cycling Road World Championships in Kigali, overcoming illness from earlier in the year. She completed the 31.2km course 51.89 seconds ahead of the next racer, securing her first World Championship win after previous setbacks, including health issues and missed opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:19 IST
Marlen Reusser's Triumphant Return: Clinches Gold at World Championships

Switzerland's Marlen Reusser achieved a landmark victory at the Cycling Road World Championships in Kigali by winning the women's individual time trial. Her time of 43:09.34 over the 31.2km course was 51.89 seconds faster than the nearest competitor, highlighting her dominance.

This win marks Reusser's first World Championship gold in the event after previous podium finishes in 2020 and 2021. Overcoming personal challenges such as illness and burnout earlier this year, Reusser's performance was particularly impressive given the high-altitude conditions.

Her rivals, Anna van der Breggen and Demi Vollering, both from the Netherlands, took silver and bronze respectively. Reusser's victory stands as a testament to her resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensi...

 Global
2
India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

 United Arab Emirates
3
Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

 United Arab Emirates
4
Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025