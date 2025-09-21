Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Leads U.S. to Historic Sprint Victory

In a rain-soaked showdown on Sunday, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden propelled the United States to a historic victory in the 4x100 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships. The 24-year-old athlete, who had already clinched the 100m and 200m titles in Tokyo, played a crucial role in securing the team's lead at the final exchange.

Sprint sensation Sha'Carri Richardson sealed the victory, crossing the finish line in 41.75 seconds at the National Stadium. The win marks Jefferson-Wooden as only the second woman to sweep all three sprint titles at a single championship, matching the legendary feat of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013.

Jamaica secured the silver medal in a closely contested race, clocking in at 41.79 seconds, while Germany claimed bronze with a time of 41.87 thanks to a powerful final leg from Gina Lueckenkemper. This event also served as the swan song for Fraser-Pryce, who completed her storied career with a 17th World Championship medal.

