Italy Triumphs Again: Back-to-Back Billie Jean King Cup Victors

Italy claimed their sixth Billie Jean King Cup title by defeating the United States 2-0 in Shenzhen. Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini won their respective singles matches, helping extend America's title drought since 2017. Paolini celebrated her first win against Jessica Pegula, and Cocciaretto triumphed over Emma Navarro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:21 IST
Italy successfully defended its Billie Jean King Cup title with a decisive 2-0 victories over the United States, marking their sixth triumph in the prestigious women's team competition. On Sunday in Shenzhen, Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini secured pivotal singles wins against higher-ranked American opponents.

Jasmine Paolini's 6-4 6-2 victory over Jessica Pegula was particularly noteworthy, marking her first win against the seventh-ranked American in six encounters. The 29-year-old Italian displayed exceptional skill, breaking Pegula's serve with a powerful backhand to take a crucial first-set advantage and holding on to win despite a late challenge.

Earlier, Elisabetta Cocciaretto paved the way for Italy's triumph by defeating Emma Navarro 6-4 6-4. The world number 91 battled back from a deficit in the second set to clinch victory after an intense 89-minute match, executed in front of a full house at Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena.

