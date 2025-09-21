Italy Triumphs Again: Back-to-Back Billie Jean King Cup Victors

Italy successfully defended its Billie Jean King Cup title with a decisive 2-0 victories over the United States, marking their sixth triumph in the prestigious women's team competition. On Sunday in Shenzhen, Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini secured pivotal singles wins against higher-ranked American opponents.

Jasmine Paolini's 6-4 6-2 victory over Jessica Pegula was particularly noteworthy, marking her first win against the seventh-ranked American in six encounters. The 29-year-old Italian displayed exceptional skill, breaking Pegula's serve with a powerful backhand to take a crucial first-set advantage and holding on to win despite a late challenge.

Earlier, Elisabetta Cocciaretto paved the way for Italy's triumph by defeating Emma Navarro 6-4 6-4. The world number 91 battled back from a deficit in the second set to clinch victory after an intense 89-minute match, executed in front of a full house at Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena.

