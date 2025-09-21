Verstappen's Commanding Victory at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Max Verstappen demonstrated dominance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, clinching victory from pole position. Despite Oscar Piastri's initial crash, which cut his lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris, Verstappen led from start to finish, maintaining a Grand Slam to spark his championship aspirations.

McLaren must defer their pursuit of a tenth Formula One constructors' title until October's Singapore race. George Russell's second-place finish advanced Mercedes in the rankings, landing them 333 points behind McLaren. Carlos Sainz brought Williams its first podium of the season with a third-place finish.

Lando Norris ended seventh, hindered by a slow pitstop, while notable performances came from Kimi Antonelli and Liam Lawson, finishing fourth and fifth respectively. Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda secured sixth for Red Bull, rounding off a competitive race weekend.

