Left Menu

Indian Tennis Triumph: Homegrown Talents Shine in ITF W15 Tournament

In a triumphant display at the ITF W15 Women's World Ranking tournament, Indian players claimed all titles. Zeel Desai won the singles category in a comeback against Shruti Ahlawat, while Sravya Shivani and Pranjal Yadlapalli dominated the doubles. Coach Vishal Uppal praised the event's success for Indian women's tennis growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:57 IST
Indian Tennis Triumph: Homegrown Talents Shine in ITF W15 Tournament
tennis

In an exhilarating showdown at the ITF W15 Women's World Ranking tournament, held on Sunday, India's tennis prowess was on full display as local talents shined on home turf.

Zeel Desai rallied from an opening set loss to defeat compatriot Shruti Ahlawat 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, clinching her first title of the year. This victory marks a high point in Desai's season following a runner-up finish in Monastir, Tunisia.

Meanwhile, the doubles team of Sravya Shivani and Pranjal Yadlapalli delivered an overwhelming 6-4, 6-0 win against Mahika Khanna and Sohini Mohanty. Vishal Uppal, overseeing the event, emphasized the positive impact on Indian women's tennis, highlighting the robust competition from international entrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

 United Arab Emirates
2
Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

 United Arab Emirates
3
Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

 Global
4
India's Power Play: A Cricket Showdown in Numbers

India's Power Play: A Cricket Showdown in Numbers

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025