Indian Tennis Triumph: Homegrown Talents Shine in ITF W15 Tournament

In an exhilarating showdown at the ITF W15 Women's World Ranking tournament, held on Sunday, India's tennis prowess was on full display as local talents shined on home turf.

Zeel Desai rallied from an opening set loss to defeat compatriot Shruti Ahlawat 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, clinching her first title of the year. This victory marks a high point in Desai's season following a runner-up finish in Monastir, Tunisia.

Meanwhile, the doubles team of Sravya Shivani and Pranjal Yadlapalli delivered an overwhelming 6-4, 6-0 win against Mahika Khanna and Sohini Mohanty. Vishal Uppal, overseeing the event, emphasized the positive impact on Indian women's tennis, highlighting the robust competition from international entrants.

