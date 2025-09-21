Stormy Skies Delay French Soccer Showdown

The French soccer league has rescheduled Sunday's Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain match due to severe weather conditions, delaying kickoff by nearly 24 hours. Originally set for Sunday night, the fixture will now happen on Monday at Stade Velodrome.

French weather authorities forecast heavy rain and storms, making it unsafe to play and necessitating the schedule change. This adjustment means PSG players may miss the prestigious Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, where their star striker, Ousmane Dembélé, is a favorite to win.

Despite PSG's unbeaten start to the season, key players Dembélé and Désiré Doué are sidelined with injuries and won't feature in Monday's game. Meanwhile, Sunday's league action includes matches like Monaco vs Metz and Paris FC vs Strasbourg.

