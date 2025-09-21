Left Menu

Aston Villa's Goal Drought Ends in Draw Drama

Aston Villa broke its goal drought in the Premier League with a 1-1 draw against Sunderland, despite Sunderland being down to 10 men. Matty Cash scored Villa's lone goal, with Sunderland's Wilson Isidor equalizing. Meanwhile, Newcastle drew 0-0 with Bournemouth, and Arsenal was set to face Manchester City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:45 IST

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Aston Villa finally found the net in the Premier League after a five-game dry spell, but their struggle for victory continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a 10-man Sunderland on Sunday.

Matty Cash gave Villa fans a moment of hope with a powerful 25-meter shot in the 67th minute, which Sunderland's goalkeeper, Robin Roefs, unfortunately deflected into his own net.

Even with the disadvantage of playing with ten men following Reinildo's red card, Sunderland rallied with Wilson Isidor equalizing in the 75th minute, leaving Villa still teetering near the relegation zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

