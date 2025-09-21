Left Menu

Oliver Burke's Brilliant Hat Trick Seals Union Berlin's Thrilling Win

Oliver Burke scored a hat trick as Union Berlin triumphed over Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3. The game saw exciting contributions from Ilyas Ansah, who scored the first goal, and Andrej Ilic, who assisted Burke. Late efforts by Frankfurt fell short, resulting in a thrilling Bundesliga match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a thrilling Bundesliga encounter, Oliver Burke netted a hat trick as Union Berlin clinched a 4-3 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. The Scottish forward delivered a masterful performance in counterattacking soccer, spearheading Berlin's win on Sunday.

The 20-year-old prodigy, Ilyas Ansah, opened the scoring early in the ninth minute, pouncing on a defensive error by Frankfurt. Ansah's relentless work continued as he set up Burke's opening goal in the 32nd minute with help from Serbian forward Andrej Ilic, who had an instrumental role in Berlin's offensive strategy.

Despite Nathaniel Brown pulling a goal back for Frankfurt, Ansah quickly turned the tide again, assisting Burke for a crucial third goal after evading defenders. A late penalty conversion by Jonathan Burkardt added suspense, but it wasn't enough to derail Berlin's path to victory as Union coach Steffen Baumgart was ejected for a sideline misstep.

(With inputs from agencies.)

