Union Berlin's Scottish forward, Oliver Burke, delivered a stunning performance as he scored a hat trick in a thrilling 4-3 Bundesliga victory against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. Emphasizing Union's counterattacking prowess, Burke's efforts were critical in securing this win.

Young talent Ilyas Ansah also shined, opening Union Berlin's account in the ninth minute after exploiting a defensive lapse. His contribution extended to assisting Andrej Ilic in setting up Burke's first goal. Although Frankfurt attempted a comeback, Ansah's persistent play was pivotal in restoring Union's advantage.

The electrifying game saw Can Uzun and Jonathan Burkardt keeping Frankfurt's hopes alive with late strikes, the latter converting a penalty. However, Burke's composed finish and Union coach Steffen Baumgart's dismissal for an on-field outburst added to the match's drama. Elsewhere, Gladbach secured a 1-1 draw against Leverkusen.

