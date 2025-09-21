Left Menu

Dramatic Triumph: Union Berlin's Oliver Burke Shines in Bundesliga Thriller

Oliver Burke's hat trick powered Union Berlin to a thrilling 4-3 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. Ilyas Ansah also excelled, aiding in Burke's goals and an early score. Despite late goals from Frankfurt, including a penalty, Union Berlin maintained their momentum, underscoring Burke's standout performance.

  • Country:
  • Germany

Union Berlin's Scottish forward, Oliver Burke, delivered a stunning performance as he scored a hat trick in a thrilling 4-3 Bundesliga victory against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. Emphasizing Union's counterattacking prowess, Burke's efforts were critical in securing this win.

Young talent Ilyas Ansah also shined, opening Union Berlin's account in the ninth minute after exploiting a defensive lapse. His contribution extended to assisting Andrej Ilic in setting up Burke's first goal. Although Frankfurt attempted a comeback, Ansah's persistent play was pivotal in restoring Union's advantage.

The electrifying game saw Can Uzun and Jonathan Burkardt keeping Frankfurt's hopes alive with late strikes, the latter converting a penalty. However, Burke's composed finish and Union coach Steffen Baumgart's dismissal for an on-field outburst added to the match's drama. Elsewhere, Gladbach secured a 1-1 draw against Leverkusen.

