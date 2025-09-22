India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan with Stellar Opening Stand in Asia Cup

India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in their Asia Cup Super Four clash, thanks to a remarkable 105-run opening stand from Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. The defending champions successfully chased down a target of 172, crossing the finish line with seven balls to spare.

The match unfolded under the shadow of ongoing tensions between the two nations. Pakistan's innings saw a solid 72-run partnership between Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub after an early wicket. Farhan's impressive 58 off 45 balls laid a strong foundation, but subsequent wickets fell quickly, stalling their momentum.

India faced a brief setback in their chase with quick dismissals, but Tilak Varma's decisive hits secured the win. Pakistan's next encounter is against Sri Lanka, while India is set to face Bangladesh, heightening the tournament's competitive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)