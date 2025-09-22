Left Menu

India's Aggressive Response to Pakistan's Belligerence in Asia Cup Thriller

India opener Abhishek Sharma criticized the aggressive behavior of Pakistan players during their Asia Cup Super 4 match and responded with an 'ultra-aggressive' batting style, scoring 74 runs in 39 balls. Alongside Shubman Gill, he formed a decisive 105-run partnership that propelled India to victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-09-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 00:52 IST
Abhishek Sharma
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's opening batsman Abhishek Sharma has expressed his disapproval of what he described as the needless aggression from Pakistani players during their Asia Cup Super 4 matchup. Sharma, who scored a blistering 74 from 39 balls, said his aggressive response was the only way to counter the opposition's tactics.

Abhishek, teamed with Shubman Gill, constructed a formidable 105-run opening partnership that led India past the 172-run target with six wickets in hand. He described his bond with Gill as deeply rooted from their early cricketing days, adding that their camaraderie on the field fueled their success.

Following a shaky start by India's bowlers, with Jasprit Bumrah having an off day, skipper Suryakumar Yadav praised the opening pair for setting a solid foundation. Meanwhile, Pakistan's captain Salman Agha acknowledged India's strong Power Play performance as the turning point, highlighting the need for his team to play a perfect game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

