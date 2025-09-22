Austin FC's Last-Minute Triumph Seals Victory Against Seattle Sounders

In a dramatic showdown, Austin FC secured a 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders, thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Myrto Uzuni. This victory elevates Austin to sixth place in the Western Conference, surpassing Portland.

The match saw significant contributions from Diego Rubio, who opened the scoring for Austin, and Brad Stuver, whose critical saves kept them ahead. Rubio capitalized on a midfield pass, racing beyond the defense to beat Seattle's goalkeeper, Andrew Thomas, in the 42nd minute.

Seattle's effort was marked by a quick goal from Georgi Minoungou shortly after halftime, equalizing the score. However, Uzuni's late-game left-foot volley, set up by CJ Fodrey's diving header, sealed Austin's victory, maintaining their strong record when scoring first. AP SSC SSC

(With inputs from agencies.)