Left Menu

Austin FC's Last-Minute Triumph Seals Victory Against Seattle Sounders

Austin FC edged out a thrilling win against the Seattle Sounders with a stoppage-time goal from Myrto Uzuni. The victory, with Diego Rubio also finding the net, places Austin sixth in the Western Conference. Seattle sits just above in fifth. The match showcased impressive athleticism and tactical play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 22-09-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 09:30 IST
Austin FC's Last-Minute Triumph Seals Victory Against Seattle Sounders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic showdown, Austin FC secured a 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders, thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Myrto Uzuni. This victory elevates Austin to sixth place in the Western Conference, surpassing Portland.

The match saw significant contributions from Diego Rubio, who opened the scoring for Austin, and Brad Stuver, whose critical saves kept them ahead. Rubio capitalized on a midfield pass, racing beyond the defense to beat Seattle's goalkeeper, Andrew Thomas, in the 42nd minute.

Seattle's effort was marked by a quick goal from Georgi Minoungou shortly after halftime, equalizing the score. However, Uzuni's late-game left-foot volley, set up by CJ Fodrey's diving header, sealed Austin's victory, maintaining their strong record when scoring first. AP SSC SSC

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reopening of Allenby Crossing: A Vital Link Resumes Operation

Reopening of Allenby Crossing: A Vital Link Resumes Operation

 Israel
2
Telangana Embraces GST Changes Amid Revenue Concerns

Telangana Embraces GST Changes Amid Revenue Concerns

 India
3
Operation Thunder: Strengthening Security in the Hills of Jammu and Kashmir

Operation Thunder: Strengthening Security in the Hills of Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Major Criminal Bust: Bihar Police Capture Notorious Gang

Major Criminal Bust: Bihar Police Capture Notorious Gang

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025