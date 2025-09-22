Michael Kim Clinches Dramatic Victory at French Open
Michael Kim secured his first global title in seven years with a one-shot victory at the French Open, overcoming a challenging sand trap on the final hole. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka, despite a promising start, finished fourth. In LPGA and PGA Champions events, unexpected weather adjustments and strong finishes marked the tournaments.
In a stunning turn of events, Michael Kim has claimed victory at the French Open, marking his first international title win in seven years. The 32-year-old became the first American to claim this title since 1972, overcoming a tense moment in a sand trap on the final hole.
While Kim's achievement was the highlight, the tournament featured Brooks Koepka's surprising fourth-place finish. Koepka, initially tied for the lead, faltered in the final holes, managing a 68 and finishing two shots behind. His recent form on the European tour shows a mix of resilience and challenge.
On the LPGA front, heavy rain led to the Arkansas Championship being reduced to a single round, with the prize money adjusted accordingly. Doug Barron dominated the PGA Tour Champions, pulling ahead with a strategic birdie streak. His persistence paid off with a victory at Pebble Beach.
