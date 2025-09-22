Inter Milan Triumphs Over Sassuolo in Serie A Comeback

In a thrilling display, Inter Milan managed to break their losing streak in Serie A with a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo. Federico Dimarco opened the scoring early in the match, thanks to an assist from Petar Sucic. Carlos Augusto later extended Inter's lead with a deflected shot in the 81st minute.

Despite Sassuolo's effort to make a comeback, with Walid Cheddira finding the net in the 84th minute after collaborating with Domenico Berardi, Inter Milan held on to their lead. This win was a much-needed reprieve for the club, following defeats to Udinese and Juventus, although they did secure a 2-0 win at Ajax in the Champions League earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, in other Serie A action, Lorenzo Pellegrini led Roma to a narrow 1-0 victory against city rivals Lazio. Atalanta defeated Torino 3-0, with Nikola Krstovic scoring twice. Como managed a last-minute comeback with a 2-1 win at Fiorentina, and promoted Cremonese maintained their unbeaten record with a 0-0 draw against Parma, where Jamie Vardy was absent.

