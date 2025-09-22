Inter Milan Triumphs Over Sassuolo in Serie A Comeback
Inter Milan secured a victory against Sassuolo with a 2-1 win, rebounding from recent losses in Serie A. Federico Dimarco and Carlos Augusto scored for Inter, while Walid Cheddira netted one for Sassuolo. Other notable matches include Roma's win over Lazio and Atalanta's triumph at Torino.
- Country:
- Italy
In a thrilling display, Inter Milan managed to break their losing streak in Serie A with a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo. Federico Dimarco opened the scoring early in the match, thanks to an assist from Petar Sucic. Carlos Augusto later extended Inter's lead with a deflected shot in the 81st minute.
Despite Sassuolo's effort to make a comeback, with Walid Cheddira finding the net in the 84th minute after collaborating with Domenico Berardi, Inter Milan held on to their lead. This win was a much-needed reprieve for the club, following defeats to Udinese and Juventus, although they did secure a 2-0 win at Ajax in the Champions League earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, in other Serie A action, Lorenzo Pellegrini led Roma to a narrow 1-0 victory against city rivals Lazio. Atalanta defeated Torino 3-0, with Nikola Krstovic scoring twice. Como managed a last-minute comeback with a 2-1 win at Fiorentina, and promoted Cremonese maintained their unbeaten record with a 0-0 draw against Parma, where Jamie Vardy was absent.
(With inputs from agencies.)