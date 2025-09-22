Imran Khan's Sarcastic Cricket Challenge to PCB and Army Chief

Imran Khan, the jailed former cricketer and politician, has targeted Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Army Chief Asim Munir in a sarcastic criticism, suggesting they should open the batting lineup to succeed against India. This critique comes after India's dominant victories over Pakistan in the Asia Cup in Dubai.

During a conversation with reporters, Imran's sister, Aleema Khan, relayed his comments, highlighting that victory could only be achieved if Gen Munir and Naqvi bat as openers, with former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja taking umpiring roles.

Imran Khan, who famously led Pakistan to their sole ODI World Cup win in 1992, holds Naqvi responsible for the decline in Pakistani cricket due to what he perceives as incompetence and nepotism. Imran also accuses Gen Munir of electoral interference against his party, PTI, in collaboration with key judicial figures.