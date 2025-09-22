Left Menu

Imran Khan's Sarcastic Cricket Challenge to PCB and Army Chief

Jailed former cricketer and politician Imran Khan criticized PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Army Chief Asim Munir, suggesting they play as openers against India to win. This follows Pakistan's defeats in the Asia Cup. Khan blames incompetence and nepotism for Pakistan's cricket issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:52 IST
Imran Khan's Sarcastic Cricket Challenge to PCB and Army Chief
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, the jailed former cricketer and politician, has targeted Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Army Chief Asim Munir in a sarcastic criticism, suggesting they should open the batting lineup to succeed against India. This critique comes after India's dominant victories over Pakistan in the Asia Cup in Dubai.

During a conversation with reporters, Imran's sister, Aleema Khan, relayed his comments, highlighting that victory could only be achieved if Gen Munir and Naqvi bat as openers, with former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja taking umpiring roles.

Imran Khan, who famously led Pakistan to their sole ODI World Cup win in 1992, holds Naqvi responsible for the decline in Pakistani cricket due to what he perceives as incompetence and nepotism. Imran also accuses Gen Munir of electoral interference against his party, PTI, in collaboration with key judicial figures.

