Juventus Scandal: Andrea Agnelli's Plea Bargain and Suspended Sentence

Andrea Agnelli, former Juventus president, received a 20-month suspended sentence in a false accounting trial, potentially paving the way for his return to soccer post-ban. The trial implicated several ex-Juventus executives, leading to fines, settlements, and resignations, while Juventus faces penalties for financial misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:15 IST
Andrea Agnelli, the former president of Juventus, has secured a plea bargain for a 20-month suspended sentence in a false accounting trial. The decision, granted by a judge on Monday, could foresee Agnelli's return to soccer once his current sports ban ends next month.

This trial emerged from an investigation that began in 2021, targeting Juventus, Italy's record-holding Serie A team. Consequently, the trial sparked a downfall for Agnelli and other executives, including former vice president Pavel Nedved and former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who received suspended sentences of 14 and 18 months, respectively.

Juventus was subjected to a 10-point deduction in the 2022-23 season and removal from UEFA's Conference League due to financial irregularities. The case examined illegal player transfer commissions, salary mismanagement, and misleading investors with false transaction invoices, all contributing to financial misconduct accusations.

