Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt, known for his stint as Wales' interim coach earlier this year, has stepped down from his position at Cardiff to rejoin the national rugby team as an assistant coach. Sherratt will serve as an attack coach under Steve Tandy, who replaced him.

His interim leadership saw Wales compete in the Six Nations and a crucial tour in Japan, where they broke a losing streak of 18 consecutive Test defeats. His departure comes just days before Cardiff's United Rugby Championship opener against the Lions.

Sherratt expressed the bittersweet nature of his decision, acknowledging Cardiff's importance to him but highlighting the rare opportunity to engage at the international level. Steve Tandy is set to debut as Wales coach in the upcoming series of tests in November against top international teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)