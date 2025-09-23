Left Menu

Napoli's Comeback Victory: Spinazzola and Lucca Lead the Charge

Napoli overcame Pisa 3-2, thanks to late goals by Leonardo Spinazzola and Lorenzo Lucca. Despite an early goal from Billy Gilmour, Napoli faced resistance with M'Bala Nzola's penalty. Spinazzola and Lucca secured the win, pushing Napoli to the top of Serie A, two points ahead of Juventus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Naples | Updated: 23-09-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 09:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Napoli staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Pisa 3-2, climbing back to the summit of Serie A after a tense battle at home. The victory came on the heels of an earlier Champions League defeat against Manchester City.

Billy Gilmour got the ball rolling for Napoli, scoring just before halftime, setting the stage for what appeared to be a straightforward match against winless Pisa. M'Bala Nzola's penalty leveled the playing field, but Napoli had other plans.

The match's climax saw Leonardo Spinazzola and Lorenzo Lucca find the back of the net, with late goals securing the much-needed win. Despite Lorran's last-minute effort for Pisa, Napoli held on for its fourth consecutive victory, surpassing Juventus by two points at the top of the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

