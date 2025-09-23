Sourav Ganguly Returns as CAB President Unopposed

Sourav Ganguly has been elected President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) during its 94th Annual General Meeting held smoothly on Monday. The announcement was made by CAB's Electoral Officer, Sushanta Ranjan Upadhyay. Ganguly replaces his brother, Snehasish Ganguly, who served as president for nearly three years.

The AGM also saw Nitish Ranjan Dutta being named as CAB Vice President, Bablu Koley as Honorary Secretary, Madan Mohan Ghosh as Joint Secretary, and Sanjay Das as Treasurer. Several members, including Koushik Mukherjee and Vivek Lohia, were announced as part of the Apex Council.

Ganguly has had a rich history with cricket; he was the BCCI President from 2019 to 2022 and was reappointed as chair of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee earlier this year. Reflecting on his re-appointment, Ganguly expressed his intent to advance Indian cricket, leveraging the country's robust talent pool.

