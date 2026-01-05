Left Menu

MNS Demands Probe into Unopposed Elections Allegations

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has called for an investigation into the unopposed election of candidates in Maharashtra's civic polls, alleging irregularities. They claim opposition nominees faced threats and coercion by the ruling coalition. The MNS seeks judicial intervention and has approached the Bombay High Court for a thorough probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:53 IST
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has urged the State Election Commission of Maharashtra to put results on hold for candidates elected unopposed to Thane Municipal Corporation and other civic bodies, demanding a full-scale investigation.

BJP and its allies won 68 seats without opposition in the upcoming January 15 municipal polls. Opposition parties accuse the ruling coalition of intimidating candidates into withdrawing.

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav presented a case to the Election Commissioner, detailing events that led to these unopposed wins. The party claims these occurrences signify administrative bias and demand a probe into potential misuse of political and government resources.

