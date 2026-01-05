Unopposed Elections Spark Democratic Debate in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule defends unopposed wins in civic polls as beneficial for democracy, amidst criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS leaders. Bawankule emphasizes development as the agenda of unopposed winners and denies allegations about Congress MP Praniti Shinde joining BJP.
Maharashtra's political landscape heated up as Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule supported unopposed elections, dubbing them favorable for democracy. This statement comes amid a backdrop of controversy, with former Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray challenging the legitimacy of such wins in civic polls.
Speaking at Chikalthana airport, Bawankule asserted that no regulations bar unopposed elections, backed by the Election Commission's endorsement. He dismissed the notion of 'mobocracy' and maintained that unopposed winners prioritize development. Meanwhile, MNS chief Raj Thackeray criticized BJP's contrasting stance on similar occurrences in West Bengal elections.
In another development, Bawankule refuted claims that Congress MP Praniti Shinde would switch to BJP, stating her political journey should not be tainted by unverified allegations. This intense discourse highlights the intricate dynamics and alliances within Maharashtra's political framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
