Wallabies Eye Historic Victory Against All Blacks at Eden Park

In a task for the history books, Australia's Wallabies are striving to end their 39-year losing streak against the All Blacks at Eden Park this Saturday. The pivotal factor in this quest could be Joe Schmidt, former All Blacks strategist, now aiding Australia in the prestigious Auckland venue.

Spearheading the Wallabies' set-piece operations, New Zealanders Mike Cron and Tom Donnelly are instrumental in this campaign. Donnelly, once a player from Otago, is coaching against his homeland for the first time. Despite emotional connections, his commitment to the Wallabies remains undeterred as they aim to deliver a commendable performance.

A victory with a bonus point in this match could not only strengthen Australia's standing in the Rugby Championship but also challenge New Zealand's extended reign over the Bledisloe Cup. The enthusiastic newcomer Max Jorgensen is determined to play a key role in reshaping history for Australian rugby.

(With inputs from agencies.)