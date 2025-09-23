Left Menu

India's Top Women Golfers Gear Up for WPGT Showdown

The 13th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour 2025 unfolds this week, setting the stage for the Women's Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club. Golfers like Amandeep Drall gear up, while some prefer the Ladies European Tour event. The competition features 44 golfers with a Rs. 23 lakhs prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 16:44 IST
India's Top Women Golfers Gear Up for WPGT Showdown
India golfer Amandeep Drall (Image: WPGT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The focus of the Indian women's golf will be the 13th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour 2025, marking the last domestic tournament before the prestigious Women's Indian Open hosted at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

In anticipation of the HWIO, a significant event boasting a prize pool of Rs. 23 lakhs, top contenders like Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor seek to fine-tune their skills.

Notably, seasoned players like Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs are absent, choosing to compete in the Ladies European Tour instead. Meanwhile, the domestic field includes 44 players, featuring a mix of professional and ambitious amateur talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Billion-Dollar Pledge to Save Tropical Forests

Brazil's Billion-Dollar Pledge to Save Tropical Forests

 Global
2
Delhi University Struggles with Mop-Up Admissions for BA Honours

Delhi University Struggles with Mop-Up Admissions for BA Honours

 India
3
Artemis 2: Countdown to Humanity's Next Moon Voyage

Artemis 2: Countdown to Humanity's Next Moon Voyage

 Global
4
Trump's Energy Diplomacy: Urging Allies to Ditch Russian Oil

Trump's Energy Diplomacy: Urging Allies to Ditch Russian Oil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025