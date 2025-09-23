India's Top Women Golfers Gear Up for WPGT Showdown

The focus of the Indian women's golf will be the 13th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour 2025, marking the last domestic tournament before the prestigious Women's Indian Open hosted at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

In anticipation of the HWIO, a significant event boasting a prize pool of Rs. 23 lakhs, top contenders like Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor seek to fine-tune their skills.

Notably, seasoned players like Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs are absent, choosing to compete in the Ladies European Tour instead. Meanwhile, the domestic field includes 44 players, featuring a mix of professional and ambitious amateur talent.

