Super Cup Kicks Off a New Era for Indian Football

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announces the Super Cup will kick off on October 25 in Goa, with the tournament opening the season. Most Indian Super League clubs, along with four I-League teams, will participate. The winning team earns a spot in the AFC Champions League 2 play-off for 2026-27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:20 IST
The kickoff of the Super Cup in Goa marks a new beginning for Indian football, as the tournament starts on October 25, according to the All India Football Federation. Participating teams include all Indian Super League clubs, except Odisha FC, along with four I-League teams.

Traditionally a season-ending event, the Super Cup opens the season this year. The stakes are high, as the winning team will secure a spot in the AFC Champions League 2 play-off for the 2026-27 season, contingent on holding the Premier 1 License.

Amid uncertainties caused by the pause of the Indian Super League, the Super Cup is set to provide clarity and continuity. With the Supreme Court's approval of the AIFF's new constitution, the future of Indian domestic football looks more promising.

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

