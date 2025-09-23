Australia A's Stellar Showdown Against India A in Unofficial Test

Captain Nathan McSweeney's determined 74 and Jack Edwards' impressive 88 steered Australia A to an imposing 350/9 against India A by the end of day one in the second unofficial Test in Lucknow.

While Australia A's performance was fueled by individual brilliance, India A remained competitive thanks to left-arm spinner Manav Suthar's superb five-wicket haul, which kept the hosts in contention.

The day opened with echoes of last year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy rivalry, as India's Mohammed Siraj and Australia's young batsman Sam Konstas were involved in an intense contest.

Siraj denied Konstas space to score freely, yet it was Prasidh Krishna who induced Campbell Kellaway's dismissal with a catch that flew into Sai Sudharsan's hands at gully.

Despite a slow start, Konstas found his rhythm with a boundary off his 22nd ball. Australia A skipper McSweeney quickly showcased aggression by hitting three consecutive fours.

Under Lucknow's unforgiving heat, both teams battled on as the second drinks break arrived after the 18th over, with Australia A on 77/1.

In the second session, McSweeney and Konstas boosted Australia A's momentum, establishing an 86-run stand before Siraj ended Konstas' innings on 49, causing a ripple of excitement among the spectators.

McSweeney capitalized on a lifeline, reaching his half-century off 110 balls, and pushed Australia A to a comfortable 137/2 before Suthar initiated a middle-order collapse. The visitors faced setbacks as Suthar dismissed Oliver Peake and Cooper Connolly cheaply.

As the match progressed, Australia A notched 186/4 at tea. McSweeney was eventually caught by his counterpart Ayush Badoni off Gurnoor Brar, departing on 74.

Suthar continued wreaking havoc, claiming Will Sutherland and Corey Rocchiccioli, completing his five-wicket feat. Jack Edwards counterattacked fiercely, reaching his fifty swiftly amidst falling wickets.

Gurnoor eventually curtailed Edwards' quick-fire innings at 88, with India A seizing crucial breakthroughs. Despite the challenging conditions, AUS-A's tailenders Henry Thorton and Todd Murphy ended the day resiliently at 350/9.

(With inputs from agencies.)