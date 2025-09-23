Left Menu

Scheffler: Trump's Ryder Cup Presence to Ignite American Spirit

Scottie Scheffler, the leading golfer, expressed excitement over President Donald Trump attending the Ryder Cup, saying Trump's presence boosts team confidence. Scheffler praised Trump's inclusivity in treating everyone with respect. Trump's attendance comes shortly after conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination, adding significance to the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:19 IST
Scheffler: Trump's Ryder Cup Presence to Ignite American Spirit
Scottie Scheffler

World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler is enthusiastic about U.S. President Donald Trump attending the Ryder Cup, suggesting that Trump's presence will inspire the American team. Scheffler commented that Trump excels at instilling confidence among those around him.

Trump, a passionate golfer and owner of multiple golf courses globally, plans to be present at the Ryder Cup's opening day, following the recent assassination of U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Scheffler noted the significance of representing the United States at the tournament during these challenging times.

While Trump might not address the team, Scheffler hinted that U.S. success could lead to presidential communication. Scheffler highlighted Trump's passion for golf and his ability to uplift everyone he interacts with, regardless of their status at golf events.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Milk Federation Slashes Prices Following GST Reforms

Karnataka Milk Federation Slashes Prices Following GST Reforms

 India
2
Empowering Dreams: Orphaned Children Get Prestigious School Admittance in Himachal

Empowering Dreams: Orphaned Children Get Prestigious School Admittance in Hi...

 India
3
Peru's Coastal Quake: A Seismic Alert

Peru's Coastal Quake: A Seismic Alert

 Global
4
Sealing of Decades-Old Mosque in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Sealing of Decades-Old Mosque in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025