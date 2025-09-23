Scheffler: Trump's Ryder Cup Presence to Ignite American Spirit

World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler is enthusiastic about U.S. President Donald Trump attending the Ryder Cup, suggesting that Trump's presence will inspire the American team. Scheffler commented that Trump excels at instilling confidence among those around him.

Trump, a passionate golfer and owner of multiple golf courses globally, plans to be present at the Ryder Cup's opening day, following the recent assassination of U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Scheffler noted the significance of representing the United States at the tournament during these challenging times.

While Trump might not address the team, Scheffler hinted that U.S. success could lead to presidential communication. Scheffler highlighted Trump's passion for golf and his ability to uplift everyone he interacts with, regardless of their status at golf events.