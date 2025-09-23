Left Menu

Lavanya Jadon Takes Lead After Gritty Performance at Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Lavanya Jadon secured a one-shot lead at the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, overcoming a double bogey to surpass her peers at the DLF Golf and Country Club. Closely trailing her were experienced golfers Amandeep Drall and Zara Anand, along with a competitive field of amateur golfers.

Updated: 23-09-2025 19:38 IST
Lavanya Jadon emerged victorious with a narrow one-shot lead at the 13th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, held at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.

Despite a challenging double bogey, Jadon successfully regained her composure and maintained an edge over seasoned players like Amandeep Drall and amateur Zara Anand, who both finished with scores of 74.

Amateur Lavanya Gupta, along with Vani Kapoor, Astha Madan, and Ananya Garg, all carded 3-over 74 to secure a joint fourth place, while another six players trailed just one shot behind them with scores of 4-over 76 each.

