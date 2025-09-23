Lavanya Jadon Takes Lead After Gritty Performance at Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Lavanya Jadon emerged victorious with a narrow one-shot lead at the 13th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, held at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.

Despite a challenging double bogey, Jadon successfully regained her composure and maintained an edge over seasoned players like Amandeep Drall and amateur Zara Anand, who both finished with scores of 74.

Amateur Lavanya Gupta, along with Vani Kapoor, Astha Madan, and Ananya Garg, all carded 3-over 74 to secure a joint fourth place, while another six players trailed just one shot behind them with scores of 4-over 76 each.

