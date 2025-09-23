Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Heights: From Junior Mentor to Senior Visionary

PR Sreejesh, the iconic former goalkeeper, has ambitions to become the head coach of India's senior national hockey team within the next five years. Currently, he is honing his coaching skills with the junior men's team, where he sees an opportunity to learn and mature.

Sreejesh, who played professional hockey for 25 years, emphasized the importance of experience and patience when it comes to transitioning from player to coach. He has completed the FIH Level 3 coaching course and aims to further elevate his coaching proficiency by working with juniors before moving to a senior role.

The hockey legend also highlighted the junior team's podium potential at the forthcoming Junior World Cup in Chennai and Madurai. He is utilizing the Sultan of Johor Cup as a critical preparatory tournament. Additionally, Sreejesh introduces young players to motivational literature, emphasizing holistic development beyond physical training.

