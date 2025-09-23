Left Menu

Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Heights: From Junior Mentor to Senior Visionary

PR Sreejesh, legendary goalkeeper and chief coach of the junior men's hockey team, aspires to transition to head coach of the senior national team. Currently nurturing young players, Sreejesh plans on gaining experience through tournaments and educational avenues, aiming to achieve his dream within five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:42 IST
PR Sreejesh
  • Country:
  • India

PR Sreejesh, the iconic former goalkeeper, has ambitions to become the head coach of India's senior national hockey team within the next five years. Currently, he is honing his coaching skills with the junior men's team, where he sees an opportunity to learn and mature.

Sreejesh, who played professional hockey for 25 years, emphasized the importance of experience and patience when it comes to transitioning from player to coach. He has completed the FIH Level 3 coaching course and aims to further elevate his coaching proficiency by working with juniors before moving to a senior role.

The hockey legend also highlighted the junior team's podium potential at the forthcoming Junior World Cup in Chennai and Madurai. He is utilizing the Sultan of Johor Cup as a critical preparatory tournament. Additionally, Sreejesh introduces young players to motivational literature, emphasizing holistic development beyond physical training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

