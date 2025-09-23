Smriti Mandhana Shines with Record-Breaking Performances in Women's ODI

In a remarkable achievement, Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team, has surged past the 800 rating point mark in the ICC women's ODI rankings. This feat makes her only the second Indian, following cricket legend Mithali Raj, to achieve such a distinction in ICC's records.

Mandhana's recent performances against Australia in the home series have pushed her ratings to a personal best of 818. Her consistent form, including consecutive centuries, has been crucial for India despite the series loss, underlining her status among the world's top women cricketers.

In the third ODI, Mandhana's exceptional batting saw her set a new benchmark for the fastest century by an Indian in ODI cricket. Scoring a century in just 50 balls, she demolished records and displayed a masterclass in batting, reinforcing her position as a formidable force in women's cricket globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)