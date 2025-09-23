Left Menu

Rookie Power: U.S. Ryder Cup Team's Fresh Faces Ready for Bethpage Black

The U.S. Ryder Cup team's rookies, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin, and Cameron Young, are prepared to tackle the challenging Bethpage Black Course. The team's veterans, including captain Keegan Bradley, express confidence in these newcomers who proved themselves under intense pressure during the PGA Tour season.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Ryder Cup team's rookies, including J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin, and Cameron Young, have been noted for their impressive performance, winning the praise of their veteran teammates.

Despite being newcomers, these players showed exceptional skill and determination during the PGA Tour, earning their spots on the team through consistent performance under pressure.

Captain Keegan Bradley, acknowledging their achievements, has focused on fostering team cohesion as they prepare to face the challenging Bethpage Black Course and the demanding New York fans.

