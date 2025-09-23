England's Ashes Squad: Injuries, Comebacks, and Leadership Shifts

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled its 16-man squad for the forthcoming Ashes series in Australia, with the team set to battle their historic rivals in November. Among the highlights, spinner Shoaib Bashir and fast bowler Mark Wood return after injury layoffs.

In a strategic leadership shift, Harry Brook has been appointed vice-captain of the Test squad, replacing Ollie Pope. The ECB also confirmed Will Jacks's recall to the red-ball format, despite his current injury preventing participation in the New Zealand tour.

Test captain Ben Stokes, recovering from a shoulder injury, is on track to rejoin his teammates. England aims to reclaim the Ashes for the first time since their 2017-18 defeat, with the series commencing in Perth on November 21.

