Preethi Pal: Beacon of Indian Para-Athletics at New Delhi 2025

Preethi Pal, renowned for her exceptional achievements in para-athletics, has recently been named the flag bearer for India's contingent at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

The event, set to occur at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 27 to October 5, will feature top athletes worldwide, highlighting India's growing prominence in para-sports. Preethi's selection underscores her role as a symbol of tenacity and leadership.

Her journey from cerebral palsy to a Paralympic double bronze medallist is inspiring. Her commendable personal records in the 100m and 200m T35 categories brought India into the global spotlight, thanks to her perseverance.

Supported by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), her training in Delhi exemplifies her commitment to excellence. Looking forward to the championships, Preethi's gaze is firmly set on clinching gold, continuing to inspire future generations.

