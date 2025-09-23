Left Menu

Preethi Pal: Beacon of Indian Para-Athletics at New Delhi 2025

Preethi Pal, a celebrated Indian para-athlete, was named the flag bearer for the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. Her story from overcoming cerebral palsy to winning double bronze in the 2024 Paralympics stands as a testament to resilience. She aims for gold in New Delhi, inspiring future athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:35 IST
Preethi Pal. (Photo: PCI). Image Credit: ANI
Preethi Pal, renowned for her exceptional achievements in para-athletics, has recently been named the flag bearer for India's contingent at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

The event, set to occur at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 27 to October 5, will feature top athletes worldwide, highlighting India's growing prominence in para-sports. Preethi's selection underscores her role as a symbol of tenacity and leadership.

Her journey from cerebral palsy to a Paralympic double bronze medallist is inspiring. Her commendable personal records in the 100m and 200m T35 categories brought India into the global spotlight, thanks to her perseverance.

Supported by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), her training in Delhi exemplifies her commitment to excellence. Looking forward to the championships, Preethi's gaze is firmly set on clinching gold, continuing to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

