Bumrah's Strategic Workload: India's Tactical Edge
Jasprit Bumrah's participation in India's upcoming matches has been a hot topic. India might leverage his presence in crucial games, balancing his workload ahead of the Tests against West Indies. Sanju Samson is also adjusting to his new batting position at No. 5 amid team dynamic shifts.
Updated: 23-09-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:03 IST
Jasprit Bumrah's management has sparked discussions ahead of India's matches. Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinted that Bumrah might play against the West Indies in upcoming Tests.
With crucial games ahead, there's speculation Bumrah could rest in the Super 4s, although Doeschate clarified that it's unlikely given the team dynamics and match significance.
Balancing preparation for Tests, Bumrah's workload is well-planned. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, adjusting to his No. 5 batting position, is eyed to deliver pivotal roles in the lineup.
