Bumrah's Strategic Workload: India's Tactical Edge

Jasprit Bumrah's management has sparked discussions ahead of India's matches. Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinted that Bumrah might play against the West Indies in upcoming Tests.

With crucial games ahead, there's speculation Bumrah could rest in the Super 4s, although Doeschate clarified that it's unlikely given the team dynamics and match significance.

Balancing preparation for Tests, Bumrah's workload is well-planned. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, adjusting to his No. 5 batting position, is eyed to deliver pivotal roles in the lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)