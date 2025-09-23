Left Menu

Gianluigi Donnarumma's New Chapter at Manchester City

Gianluigi Donnarumma, after winning multiple titles with Paris St Germain, has transferred to Manchester City. Despite wanting to stay in Paris, he is adjusting well to his new club, excited about new challenges and opportunities under Pep Guardiola's leadership and aiming for continued success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:10 IST
Gianluigi Donnarumma expressed a sense of nostalgia for his time at Paris St Germain, yet the Italian goalkeeper is embracing his fresh start at Manchester City. Despite initial reluctance to leave the European champions, Donnarumma is now concentrated on his new team.

The 26-year-old was pivotal in PSG's historic Champions League victory last season. At the Ballon d'Or awards, where he received the Yashin trophy for best goalkeeper, Donnarumma shared how important Paris was to him. However, his focus is now firmly on contributing to City's success.

Acquired for £30 million, the keeper is adapting to life in Manchester, crediting the club's welcoming environment. Working under Pep Guardiola, Donnarumma is determined to further enhance his skills and achieve more trophies in his new journey.

