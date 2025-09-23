Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi Shine Bright in T20I Asia Cup

Pakistan's pace bowling prowess was on full display as Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi etched their names in the T20I Asia Cup record books. Rauf joined the likes of Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Rashid Khan as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history. Meanwhile, Afridi surged past Shadab Khan to become Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is during their Super Four clash against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi.

The match against Sri Lanka proved pivotal for Rauf, as he claimed two wickets for 37 runs in his four overs, bringing his Asia Cup T20I tally to 14 wickets at an average of 16.64. Afridi delivered a sensational performance, taking three wickets for 28 runs in four overs, cementing his status with 114 T20I wickets at an average of 22.10.

In the face-off, Pakistan opted to field first after winning the toss. Sri Lanka struggled initially but managed to post 133/8, thanks to Kamindu Mendis's resilient 50 off 44 balls. The Pakistani pace duo's performance underlined their formidable strength and bolstered Pakistan's confidence in the Asia Cup campaign. (ANI)

