Sports Highlights: Dynamic Ryder Cup, Shock in MLB, and NFL Dramatic Returns

In a busy week for sports, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is abuzz as Packers' Micah Parsons gears up for a Sunday night showdown at AT&T Stadium. The well-regarded pass rusher makes his return, sparking excitement and banter.

The U.S. Ryder Cup team, highlighted by Bryson DeChambeau's efforts to gel with teammates despite playing on a rival tour, braced for the competition at Bethpage Black. Notably, President Trump's presence is expected to bolster the team's confidence, as Europe prepares for a challenging defense.

Shocking news came with former Bengals RB Rudi Johnson's passing at 45, while MLB's Padres celebrated a playoff berth with a walk-off win against the Brewers. Meanwhile, the New York Liberty's coaching decision and MLB's potential rule change concerning ball-strike systems also made headlines.

