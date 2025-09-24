Left Menu

Pakistan Clinches Victory in Nail-Biting Asia Cup Clash Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan emerged victorious against Sri Lanka by five wickets in a closely contested Asia Cup Super Fours match. Despite a batting collapse, Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz steered Pakistan to win the match comfortably in the 18th over. Shaheen Afridi's impressive bowling restricted Sri Lanka to a sub-par total of 133.

Updated: 24-09-2025 00:09 IST
Pakistan Clinches Victory in Nail-Biting Asia Cup Clash Against Sri Lanka
In a thrilling Asia Cup Super Fours encounter, Pakistan secured a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a low-scoring match on Tuesday. Chasing a modest total of 134, Pakistan stumbled midway but ultimately achieved the target in just 18 overs.

The game witnessed an initial brisk start by Pakistan, reaching 45 without loss in five overs. However, Sri Lanka fought back, reducing Pakistan to 80 for five within the next seven overs. Hussain Talat, with an unbeaten 32, partnered with Mohammad Nawaz, who scored 38 not out, to lead Pakistan's recovery and secure the win.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's innings was restrained by Pakistan's disciplined bowling, with Kamindu Mendis contributing a notable 50 from 44 balls. Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi excelled in the bowling department, capturing three wickets for 28 runs, while Talat took two crucial wickets to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 80 for six.

