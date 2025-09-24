Left Menu

Pakistan Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Thriller

In a gripping Super 4 match of the Asia Cup, Pakistan narrowly defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets. Despite a challenging target of 134 runs, Pakistan struggled initially, losing quick wickets. However, Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz steadied the innings, leading Pakistan to a thrilling win with two overs to spare.

24-09-2025
Pakistan emerged victorious against Sri Lanka in a tense Super 4 Asia Cup match, winning by five wickets. Chasing a target of 134 runs, Pakistan initially faltered, facing formidable spells from Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. The challenging conditions did little to aid the Pakistani batters, but they regained composure to achieve a narrow victory at 138 for five.

Early on, opener Sahibzada Farhan provided momentum despite Fakhar Zaman's struggles. However, both were sent back by Theekshana, and Hasaranga further troubled Pakistan by dismissing Saim Ayub and skipper Salman Agha. At 80 for five, the match hung in balance with Pakistan needing 54 more runs.

Resilience came through Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz, orchestrating a steady comeback and ensuring victory with two overs left. Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi's impressive bowling saw Sri Lanka restricted to 133 for eight, despite resistance from Kamindu Mendis. Afridi's early strikes were pivotal as Sri Lanka stumbled under disciplined Pakistan bowling.

