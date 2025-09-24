Left Menu

Pakistan Triumphs Over Sri Lanka: A Bowler's Game

Pakistan cricket team delivered a strong performance against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Fours match. Salman Agha praised Abrar Ahmed's bowling in tough situations. Pakistan overcame Sri Lanka's 134 target with ease, thanks to key players like Shaheen Afridi and Hussain Talat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:47 IST
Pakistan Triumphs Over Sri Lanka: A Bowler's Game
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan's captain, Salman Agha, expressed confidence in leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed as his crucial bowler during challenging matches. In a near-flawless performance, Pakistan secured a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Fours, successfully chasing a modest target of 134 runs.

Shaheen Afridi's 3/28 and Hussain Talat's all-round contribution of 2/18 alongside 32 not out played integral roles in the win. Despite losing four wickets in quick succession, Pakistan's bowlers, including Abrar, tightly restricted the Sri Lankan batting lineup.

Fielding improvements were emphasized by Salman, highlighting coaching efforts and Afridi's bowling prowess. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka acknowledged the difficulty of the game after early wickets fell. The match underscored the significance of strategic play under challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

