Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

Fiston Mayele of Pyramids orchestrated a memorable triumph by scoring a hat-trick, clinching the African-Asian-Pacific Cup following a 3-1 victory against Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli on Tuesday.

The victory sets the stage for Pyramids to compete in the Challenger Cup on December 13, where they will face the winner between Mexico's Cruz Azul and the CONMEBOL champions. A win there could see them challenge European titans Paris St Germain in the Intercontinental Cup final.

Mayele initiated the scoring in the 21st minute. Although Al-Ahli equalized with a penalty before halftime, Pyramids regained the lead with Mayele capitalizing on a setup by Zalaka in the 71st minute. He completed his hat-trick shortly thereafter, sealing the victory for his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)